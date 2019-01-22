World Economic Forum attendees to travel in (sustainable) style

Attendees of this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, will be travelling in sustainable style.

Technology firm ABB, automotive giant Audi and consortium IONITY have teamed up to transport delegates between the annual meeting and Zurich International Airport in environmentally-friendly sustainable limos.

Fifty Audi e-tron electric vehicles (EVs) and 31 fast-charging stations have been deployed by ABB to ensure there is a ready supply of clean cars to shuttle delegates around at any given time.

IONITY is in charge of operating the EV infrastructure.