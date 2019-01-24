A new type of graphene batteries could charge faster, run longer and last forever.

That’s according to graphite technology firm Saint Jean Carbon, which has announced it is to start building the first prototype of its graphene gel saltwater batteries.

The project aims to have a series of three full production batteries ready for launch in spring 2020, for use in small portable devices, large stationary storage applications and high energy density automotive models.

The firm says saltwater battery technology has been in research for about five years but added continued advancement has slowed due to relatively limited voltage capacity.

However, it claims with the use of graphene in a highly concentrated saltwater gel, the ‘wonder material’ can now be used without worrying about the graphene re-stacking.

It adds saltwater batteries are much safer, won’t burn and have significantly less raw material cost.

CEO Paul Ogilvie said: “With all the great projects we are working on, both on material development and actual design build applications, the battery production project seems like a natural step as we continue to build a carbon science company with a unique model of raw material through to finished products.”