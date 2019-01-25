BP invests in Chinese EV charging platform

Energy giant BP announced it is investing in a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) charging platform.

BP Ventures is supporting PowerShare, which provides an online platform that connects EV drivers, charge point operators and power suppliers – streamlining the charging experience from locating a charge point through to paying for the power supply.

The company’s cloud-based system also allows power suppliers to optimise their operations by continuously monitoring and balancing the power demand from vehicles with the grid’s supply capacity.

Lamar McKay, BP Deputy Chief Executive said: “China is the world’s largest EV market and a key market for BP as we seek to expand our advanced mobility offer. Our investment in PowerShare, BP Ventures’ first direct investment in China, demonstrates our continued intent to provide charging solutions and advanced mobility offers to Chinese consumers both on and off our forecourts.”