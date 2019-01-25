Electric car charging to hit your street

The electric vehicle (EV) revolution is being held back by a lack of critical charging infrastructure.

However, Connected Kerb says it has a solution, in the form of on-street, smart-enabled units to refuel low carbon cars.

We spoke to the startup’s Head of Strategy, Chris Pateman Jones, who told ELN that residential EV infrastructure is vital to unlocking the full potential of low carbon transport, because alternatives are not always available or easy to use.

He said: “We actually want to try and prioritise investment into that residential and long-stay parking market, where we think it is convenient.

“EV’s should be for everyone and unfortunately there’s a direct correlation in urban areas between the wealthy and those who have off-street parking – actually, if you want everyone to have EVs and [want] everyone to be able to switch from internal combustion engines to EVs, you have to enable even people who don’t have off-street parking to charge and that’s again why we’re focused on the on-street residential piece.”