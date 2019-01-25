UK sets sail towards cleaning up maritime emissions

A new strategy for the UK to lead the charge in maritime technology and help clean up emissions from the industry has been unveiled.

The Maritime 2050 Strategy sets out the ambitions to remain a world-leader in the sector and enable the country to capitalise on the economic potential of maritime innovations.

It outlines a range of proposals, including the establishment of a Maritime Innovation Hub by 2030, to support new technologies while boosting regional productivity with new jobs.

The government also intends to introduce a Clean Maritime Plan later this year that will set out ways to ensure the UK leads the way in green standards to reach zero emission shipping “as quickly as possible”.

New legislation will introduce a domestic framework for autonomous vessels to enhance testing in UK waters and trial virtual and augmented reality in seafarer training as the government looks to establish a Maritime Skills Commission.

Hugh McNeal, Chairman of the Maritime 2050 Expert Panel said: “The recommendations published will enable government and industry to work together to increase trade, attract investment and foster innovation across our thriving maritime sector, while progressing clean maritime growth.”