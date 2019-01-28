Morrisons unveils new plans to get sustainable shopping in the bag

Morrisons is trialling a rollout of paper bags at its check-outs and raising the price of its cheapest plastic bags from 10p to 5p.

The supermarket will charge 20p for the new paper grocery bags and says they perform just like reusable plastic bags, thanks to their tough handles and durable construction.

The bags, which can be easily recycled, will initially be available in eight of the brand’s 493 stores – participating locations can be found across London, Yorkshire, Scotland, Gibraltar and Wales.

The chain eliminated its 5p carrier bags early last year, reducing overall bag sales by a quarter.

This follows sales of plastic bags in England’s big seven supermarkets having fallen by 86% since the introduction of the 5p charge three years ago.

Co-op has announced plans to scrap single-use plastic bags at its stores and replace them with biodegradable ones.