New electric car sharing scheme rolled out in Solihull

A new car sharing scheme that aims to widen access to electric vehicles (EVs) has been launched in Solihull.

The €3.8 million (£3.3m) InclusivEV project will allow drivers to experience electric motoring while reducing emissions and helping improve local air quality.

They can hire the all-electric Renault ZOE – with an average range of 150 to 180 miles per charge – from £3.50 an hour or £25 a day.

It is operated by E-Car Club working alongside Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council and Solihull Community Housing.

Councillor Ted Richard, Solihull Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport and Highways said: “This is a great opportunity for local residents to try electric cars cheaply. This pilot scheme lets people rent out cars for as little as an hour with no added extras. It is an easily accessible and flexible car rental offer which could make a real difference to local people’s lives – while also reducing emissions on our roads.”

The pan-European project, supported by Climate-KIC and led by Cenex, also aims to test the business case for wider future adoption of EV sharing schemes.