The Paris Agreement on climate change isn’t solving anything.

That’s the verdict from Derek Birkett, former Grid Control Engineer at Hydro Electric, which exercised grid control over large parts of Scotland.

He argues that global climate concerns have been largely overstated and claims global warming trends have always existed due to natural cycles.

Instead of spending “vast amounts” of money on trying to mitigate the issue, he suggests money should instead be spent on preparing to adapt for what he suggests are inevitable changes.

Mr Birkett said global nations should display “political courage” and says Brexit will provide an opportunity for the UK to “break free” so it can make its own decisions.

The majority of the world’s scientists believe human-caused climate change is an indisputable fact.