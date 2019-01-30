New all-online switching service launches for businesses

A new switching service allows businesses to compare energy tariffs and change supplier online.

Newbury-based Switchyourenergy uses simple pieces of information obtained from current bills to find suitable energy deals for any kind of company.

It presents accurate costs over a yearly period, allowing the customer to select different contract lengths and providers without having to go through sales teams.

The service also offers a DocuSign contract which means the entire process can be carried out in one session.

Switchyourenergy Managing Director John Haw said: “The key to our operation is that we allow any size or type of business to switch energy suppliers without the need for someone to call you back – it’s all electronic including the contract.

“Using our site, you can input the exact usage on your renewal offer and get a true like for like comparison.”