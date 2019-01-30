Price of EVs ‘is a challenge but councils must encourage adoption’

The current price of electric vehicles (EVs) is a challenge but it is important for councils across London and the rest of the UK to encourage the switch to low carbon transport.

That’s the verdict from Southwark Council’s Richard Livingstone, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport Management and Air Quality, who spoke to ELN at the launch of Connected Kerb’s on-street EV chargers in the borough yesterday.

He noted the transition won’t happen overnight because of costs but added the necessary infrastructure being in place will help influence decisions when consumers are making choices about new cars – the councillor suggested on-street chargers were needed in the borough because many people don’t have access to driveways.

Mr Livingstone also suggested politicians are coming under greater pressure than ever before to clean up air pollution and said the fact that the people least likely to own a car are the most likely to be affected by the toxic fumes they produce is a great inequality.