Utilita Energy appointed to take on failed Our Power’s customers

Ofgem has appointed Utilita Energy to take on the customers of failed supplier Our Power.

It will now supply gas and electricity to an additional 31,000 domestic customers after the regulator confirmed the demise of Our Power last week.

Utilita will honour all outstanding credit balances, including money owed to both existing and former customers and Warm Home Discount customers who were already approved by the bust supplier will continue to receive their payments.

Customers with prepayment tariffs can continue to top up their meters as they had done previously with Our Power.

Energy supplies will continue as normal for the customers as they switch over to Utilita tomorrow – they will be contacted over the coming days about the change following which they can shop around and switch with no exit fees.

Philippa Pickford, Ofgem’s Director for Future Retail Markets said: “I am pleased to announce we have appointed Utilita, which will offer Our Power’s customers a competitive tariff for their energy.

“We are pleased that Utilita has given firm commitments to delivering a positive customer experience. We expect them to continue building on this to ensure a good customer experience for all customers.”