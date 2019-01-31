Got an idea to drive innovation in the water sector?

Innovators are being invited to share their ideas in helping businesses and the public sector become more efficient and use water more effectively.

Water Plus has launched a new competition to help organisations save money or reduce costs by using less natural resources.

It is providing up to £5,000 for the top innovative idea and a runners-up prize of up to £2,500.

Shortlisted entries are to be invited to an Innovators’ Insight Day in May.

It is being supported by Waterwise, the independent campaign organisation on water efficiency in the UK.

Nicci Russell, Managing Director of Waterwise said: “Water efficiency and the reduction of waste plays a vital role in in ensuring UK businesses have a resilient and sustainable supply network – it means we can make the water we have go further, for the sake of the economy, society and the environment, as climate change and population growth bite.

“The increasing demand on the water network, combined with the need to reduce costs and the impact of climate change means that the challenges facing the market are only going to get tougher. Innovating to drive water efficiency in business and the public sector is a great way to deliver all round.”

The deadline for applications is 29th March 2019.