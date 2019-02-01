Battery firms team up to target opportunities in the UK

A Canadian flow battery provider has joined forces with a UK energy storage consultancy to target opportunities in the UK.

CellCube has teamed up with Immersa to get involved with the capacity-driven storage market.

They suggest increasing volumes of solar and wind energy provide a significant opportunity for large energy storage infrastructure projects to provide value to asset owners.

Immersa CEO Robert Miles said: “We see a definite move towards longer-duration batteries as energy users look to become more independent from the grid.

“We have designed systems that used multiple generation technology and by installing in combination with these long duration batteries, we have shown that it is both possible and commercially feasible to generate, store and consume power that has been self-produced.”