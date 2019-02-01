Equinor offers access to wind farms to develop new tech

Equinor is offering the offshore wind supply chain access to its wind farms to help commercialise new technologies.

The firm aims to encourage companies to come up with new operations and maintenance technologies, products and services for deployment by the industry after 2025.

The Norwegian energy giant will provide potential supplier access to its Scira, Dudgeon and Dogger Bank facilities.

Equinor has partnered with UK business development organisation NOF Energy, the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult and offshore wind cluster, Energi Coast.

NOF Energy’s Deputy CEO, Joanne Leng, said: “As the UK industry gets close to achieving a Sector Deal for offshore wind, approaches such as this from Equinor, one of our strategic partners through the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm project, could form an exemplar of how developers can achieve early engagement and collaboration with innovative, technology-led companies.”