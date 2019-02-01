INEOS fails to acquire ConocoPhillips’ North Sea assets

INEOS has failed to secure a deal that would have seen it buy ConocoPhillips’ North Sea assets.

Both companies have confirmed exclusive talks have concluded and ConocoPhillips has announced a number of other companies are interested in purchasing the portfolio of oil and gas infrastructure.

INEOS has also confirmed the talks had come to an end – the firm will now lose the deposit it paid to be solely considered for the deal.

A spokesman for ConocoPhillips said: “The period of exclusive negotiations with INEOS has concluded and we will now continue the marketing process with a number of additional parties expressing interest in our UK assets.”

