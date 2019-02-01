Latest Jobs – Business Analyst Billing & CRM – Utility People

Role: Business Analyst Billing & CRM – Energy Retail

Salary: Up to £40,000 DOE

Location: Manchester

Are you a Business Analyst, with a detailed knowledge of Billing & CRM systems within Energy Retail? Do you have experience within the UK Energy sector, with an understanding Billing & CRM? Utilising detailed knowledge of Energy supplier CRM/Billing systems, ideally gained from first-hand operational experience or as a Business Analyst or Consultant (within the Utilities industry). You will be part of the software team within an established Energy organisation, and the Business Analyst will capture business objectives and requirements and translate them into high quality documentation. The Business Analyst will possess sound energy industry and Billing & CRM system process knowledge, coupled with a technical aptitude for delivery. If this sounds like you, then apply today!

Responsibilities will include:

• To produce functional requirements documentation for use by developers and test analysts in the development and test of the software products, this includes new requirements for existing products and requirements for brand new software solutions.

• Provide expertise to colleagues and clients with a thorough practical understanding of the company and software solutions used in operational delivery.

• Provide a first line interface for colleagues and clients to interpret their requirements and represent these in solution development and formation.

• To analyse, organise, translate and simplify requirements.

• To communicate requirements to wider business and stakeholders

• To work with developers and test analysts to problem solve and resolve issues with requirements, including but not limited to, conflicting functionality and timelines.

• Review of testing and technical documentation against requirements

Experience and Skills Required:

• To report progress and participate in progress meetings.

• To understand the importance of quality control, to comply with all relevant standards and procedures and participate in quality assurance and control activities.

• To contribute to the project planning process by providing estimates of effort and elapsed time for the assigned work; to advise of any deviations from the plan

Required

• Proven experience as a Consultant or Business Analyst, with relevant operational experience within the UK Energy or Utilities sector.

• Experience in producing detailed functional requirements documentation for changes to CRM/Billing systems.

Desirable

• Understanding of the principles of Energy billing including standing charge, consumption-based billing, tariffs and estimation.

• Knowledge of either;

o Smart Metering – ideally SMETS2, although SMETS1 experience will be considered or

o Traditional pre-payment

This is a promoted article.