Latest Jobs – Telesales Channel Manager – Utility People

Title: Telesales Channel Manager

Salary: £45K – £55K

Location: Manchester (may include travel to Dublin)

Role Purpose:

Do you have a minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience in a managerial role and at least 3 years’ experience of managing a Telesales channel and associated internal teams? An established, energy company entering the residential energy market across England and Scotland are looking for a Telesales Channel Manager with experience of the UK energy retail marketplace to help grow their business. Due to the early stage nature of the business, it will be necessary to cover a full range of key operating functions within the channel, including but not limited to; training, quality assurance, performance management, third-party management, forecasting and reporting. If you have experience in a similar role within the energy industry and you can be flexible in your approach due to the early stage nature of this role, we would love to hear from you, Apply today!

Responsibilities:

• Actively recruit and on-board new partners who can provide new market opportunities and additional revenue growth

• Provide leadership and direction for all internal and external teams

• Coordinate with partners to create and execute business plans to meet sales goals

• Ensure channel is performing in-line with targets and develop strategies to provide mitigation of any shortfall

• Monthly reporting on sales KPI’s within channel partners

• Work alongside the Head of Sales to develop new products and pricing

• Motivate and encourage all external campaigns in line with our core values

• Produce and deliver training and materials

• Ensure compliance with SLC 25 and maintain relevant risk register

• Manage appropriate quality assurance resources

Experience Required:

• A minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience in a managerial role

• At least 3 years’ experience of managing a Telesales channel and associated internal teams

• Familiarity with outsourced delivery

• Strong MS Office, particularly in Excel (pivot tables, VLOOKUP etc.)

• Experience of developing new entrant suppliers into the market would be desirable

• Knowledge of UK retail energy marketplace

• Previous experience driving channel sales

• Examples of sourcing new, strategic channel partners

• Hands-on and motivational style to inspire the team

• A good working knowledge of Junifer and CRM including Salesforce.com is advantageous

• Proven ability to manage and successfully (over)achieve on sales targets

• Demonstrated track record of planning, directing, and managing a team in all areas of sales activity

For more information click here.

This is a promoted article.