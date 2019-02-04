Africa’s solar TVs get bigger and better

Azuri has unveiled a new 32-inch version of its solar-powered TV for off-grid households.

The pay-as-you-go system has been designed and customised for the needs of homes in Africa that do not have mains access to the electricity grid.

The firm, which previously launched a 24-inch solar satellite TV, says the new model comes with four high brightness LED lights, mobile phone charging capabilities and a rechargeable torch and radio.

It also offers more than 60 satellite TV channels and around 20 radio channels – however, it won’t just be used for entertainment, as 60% of customers reported seeing their children improve reading, writing and speaking skills since installing a solar TV.

It will initially be launched in Kenya at only KES129 (£1) per day.

Azuri CEO Simon Bransfield-Garth said: “Azuri’s vision is one that sees a level playing field where all consumers have the ability to benefit from modern products and services, regardless of where they live.

“Solar TV provides a range of important social benefits including access to news and information and unprecedented connectivity for people without access to power.”