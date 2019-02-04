IKEA opens the door for furniture rental service

IKEA is to start leasing furniture as part of a more sustainable business model for the future.

The Swedish brand has announced it is launching trials in Switzerland this month to test out new subscription services for everything from office chairs to kitchen cabinets.

New wardrobes and kitchen cupboards are now being designed so that it will be possible to change the doors without needing to rip out the whole set-up, allowing customers to modernise without having to consign all of the original material to the skip.

IKEA aims to achieve a 70% reduction per product by 2030.

Torbjorn Loof, CEO of Inter Ikea, which owns the Ikea brand, said: “We will work together with partners so you can actually lease your furniture.

“When that leasing period is over, you hand it back and you might lease something else. And instead of throwing those away, we refurbish them a little and we could sell them, prolonging the lifecycle of the products.”