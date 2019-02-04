Latest Jobs – Account Manager (Sustainability) – Utility People

Title: Account Manager – Sustainability

Salary: £40K – £55K + Car

Location: London/National

Summary:

Do you have demonstrable experience in mid-senior level Account Management with a proven track record in retention and enhancing services with large corporate customers? Do you have a good working knowledge of the sustainability sector? As Sustainability Account Manager you will be responsible for the account management of a number of Sustainability customers, ensuring long term profitable growth through retention, upsell, and cross-sell. The Sustainability Account Manager will be able to converse and identify opportunities with customers on how they can set, deliver and improve their sustainability credentials. You will be familiar with how these services are delivered internally and by outsourced organisations. You will work closely with the sustainability solutions & delivery teams, and commercial & legal teams to ensure customer needs are understood, scoped correctly and ultimately secured and delivered. If this sounds like you, Apply today!

Responsibilities:

• Personal responsibility for the retention, enhancement and development of customers; maintaining key customer retentions in line with the retention plan and annual targets

• Keep up to date client account plans demonstrating a deep understanding of customer needs and next key actions to support account growth

• Analyse client requirements and drivers, competitor strengths and weaknesses to target effectively. Develop, agree and sign off the NOSE (Needs, Outcome, Solution & Evidence) as an integral part of each proposal

• Develop, manage, and deliver high quality proposals and presentations to support retention

• Understand and communicate activities related to Legionella performance, regulations and testing – taking a proactive approach and ensuring customers remain compliant

• Maintain an understanding of the customer account P&L to ensure that all contracts are delivering a sustainable profitability to the business and identifying areas for improvement in service delivery, efficiency and growth

• Be accountable for arranging, preparing and chairing customer meetings, customer communications

• Work with the Business development teams and product owners to identify growth opportunities

• Identify case study and award worthy work on the accounts that can be used to celebrate success and support winning other new business

Skills and Experience:

• Demonstrable experience in mid-senior level account management; proven track record in account management, retention and enhancing services with large corporate customers

• Ability to identify opportunities, develop solutions and close deals

• Excellent written communications skills with an ability to write high quality proposals, tender, and presentation documents

• Background and experience in the sustainability sector essential, and/or a higher education in relevant subjects with follow on experience

• Good working knowledge of the sustainability sector and key influences (e.g. global issues, government legislation, corporate social responsibility, etc.) within the UK and overseas

• A good understanding of the FM sector, FM products & services outside of the sustainability sector

For more information click here.

This is a promoted article.