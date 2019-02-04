Volkswagen to hit the beach with all-electric dune buggy

Volkswagen is to hit the beach with its new all-electric dune buggy.

The German automotive giant’s new concept car aims to demonstrate how the company’s electric chassis can be adapted for a wide range of purposes.

Modelled on American dune buggies built and used from the 60s and 70s onwards, it uses the modular electric drive matrix (MEB) platform – however, it has no fixed roof or conventional doors and uses standalone wheels fitted with off-road tyres.

The firm says it proves the MEB can be used for more than just large-scale series production models and is well-suited to being applied to more niche applications.

The car will be officially revealed for the first time at the International Geneva Motor Show in March.

Volkswagen recently launched a new brand as part of a bid to supply energy and provide electric vehicle (EV) charging options.