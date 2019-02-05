Beer brand trials LNG truck to deliver its drinks

A UK trial has been launched to slash the fuel emissions associated with delivering beer.

AB InBev, which is the brewer of brands including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Beck’s and Bud Light, will pilot a truck powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) to carry shipments from its brewery in Samlesbury, Lancashire.

The two-week trial will use the new IVECO Stralis NP tractor, which is claimed to produce up to 80% less carbon dioxide, 60% less nitrogen dioxide and 99% less particulate matter, as well as producing much lower noise levels.

When full, the truck will carry up to 1,560 cases of beer – its performance will be monitored and AB InBev has pledged to put the tractor on the road permanently if emissions savings can be proven.

Stanislav Chulkov, Brewery Manager at Samlesbury, said: “We are constantly looking for new ways to improve the efficiency of our operations and make better use of our resources, so we hope that the LNG trial is another step towards reducing our carbon footprint.”