Latest Jobs – Account Manager (Product Marketing) – Utility People

Role: Account Manager (product marketing)

Location: London

Salary: £35K + 10%

Summary:

Do you have B2B account management skills, ideally having worked in energy, telecoms, digital marketing or the online comparison sector? A leading online comparison website are looking for an Account Manager who will be responsible for managing key accounts across a range of products – currently energy and telecoms. The Account Manager will be managing relationships with companies like Compare the Market, ebay, clear score, Quidco, Ofgem and a number of newpapers, and you will be working with those organisations to devise marketing plans and campaigns to promote their products and services. Your role will be to maximise the revenue for both the Partner organisation and the business, so if you have B2B Account Management experience in a relevant organisation, apply today!!!

Key responsibilities:

• Agree plans with Partner organisation to maximises revenue for their products, working closely with Marketing, Call Centre and IT.

• Agree revenue targets for each partner organisation in conjunction with Marketing etc and a plan to deliver them.

• Lead and manage the implementation and delivery of these plans, coordinating activities between Partners and the business.

• Constantly review and track Partners’ plans and amend if necessary.

• Review effectiveness of the results and SLA for each partner and provide feedback.

• Operate as the main point of contact for all Partner queries.

• Renegotiate contracts to ensure best outcome for both parties.

• Produce regular reports on progress of Partners against objective and key activities planned.

Skills and experience required:

• Gradulate level caliber

• Good written and verbal communication, with the ability to present ideas and information clearly and consisely.

• Highly numerate

• 2+ Years experience of account management

• Computing iteracy in MS Office, and web browsing, especially in Excel and Powerpoint

• Experience in a sales and marketing environment ideal

• Ideally worked in energy, telecoms, digital marketing or comparison sector before

For more information click here.

