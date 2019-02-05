Lightsource BP to build 70MW solar plant for US university

Lightsource BP has inked a deal for the development of a 70MW solar power plant for a US university.

The large-scale offsite project, located close to a Penn State campus, will consist of more than 150,000 solar panels and provide 25% of Penn State University’s electricity requirements over a 25-year term.

It is expected to help the university lower greenhouse gas emissions by around 57,000 tons every year – it has set a target to reduce emissions by 35% by 2020 and has so far achieved 32% of reduction.

David Gray, Senior Vice President for Finance and Business at Penn State University said: “This project not only provides the university with a reliable and sustainable energy source but continues our progress toward our GHG reduction goals.

“In addition, our goals and this project align with Governor Wolf’s executive order establishing the first state-wide goal to reduce carbon pollution and procure renewable energy to offset at least 40% of the Commonwealth’s annual electricity usage.”

The project is scheduled to be completed by July 2020.