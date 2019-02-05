Winners of £14m hydrogen vehicle competition revealed

The government has revealed five winners of a £14 million competition to fund hydrogen fuel cell vehicle projects.

The innovative technology the vehicles use has long range (300+ miles) and fast refuelling capability (three to five minutes), with winning projects including consortiums representing the Tees Valley, the South East, Northern Ireland, Wales, Mersey region and Scotland.

They will collectively deliver five new hydrogen refuelling stations, 73 fuel cell passenger vehicles and 33 fuel cell buses across the UK.

Jesse Norman, Future of Mobility Minister said: “The government wants all new cars and vans to be effectively zero emission by 2040 and getting the right infrastructure and investment in place is key.

“Record levels of electric vehicle registrations, along with the innovation being generated by our world class research base, clearly show the UK is on track in the transition to greener transport.”

The government has also awarded more than £6 million to 17 local authorities to install charging points for green cabs across the country.