Latest Jobs – Business Analyst – Utility People

Role: Business Analyst

Location: Walsall

Salary: £50K DOE

Summary:

Due to expansion, a leading supplier of utility billing software is looking for a Business Analyst as they are now launching a new SaaS billing solution built in SalesForce which is applicable to water and energy utilities companies both here in the UK and beyond. The Business Analyst will be joining the UK implementation team reporting the Head of Product Change. Your time will be split between the Walsall HQ and clients’ sites. Working with product and data experts in the software development team, you’ll learn everything about delivering Utility billing, software delivery and more. This is an exciting time to join this company, so if you have extensive Business Analysis experience and are credible and confident with stakeholders and running workshops, apply for the Business Analyst today!!!!

Responsibilities

• Responsible for the capture, interpretation, prioritisation and delivery of user stories / requirements and refinement of the client product backlog.

• Become centre of knowledge for core product, establish specific client requirements and identify product changes required to meet customer needs.

• Understand current implementation processes and lead continuous process of the Business Analyst practice.

• Accountable for the relevant business analyst team while on site including management of their workload, coaching and guidance.

• Fully responsible for ensuring that solution design and software development leads to client satisfaction, maximising the value of the product for the client.

• Timely issue resolution of issues in agreement with stakeholders.

• Co-ordinating delivery of requirements across multiple locations

Skills and Experience

• Extensive Lead Business Analyst experience, supported by a relevant qualification

• Successful co-ordination of business analysts across multiple projects

• Working independently and remotely on clients’ sites

• Significant exposure to the UK water market, utility billing and SalesForce implementations.

• Self-starter able to lead the development of Business Analyst best-practice and processes

• Clear ability to work with stakeholders at all levels up to director / chief

• Excellent communication skills

• Strong attention to detail, and the ability to comprehend large complex systems quickly

• Understanding of utility business customer service measures

