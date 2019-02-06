Latest Jobs – Sales Manager (Metering/Data Services) – Utility People

Role: Sales Manager (metering / data services)

Location: Milton Keynes

Salary: £35K + significant bonus +benefit package

Do you have sales experience in metering / data services? If so, we are looking for a Sales manager to be responsible for the commercial management of new strategic clients. The Sales manager will explore and develop new business potential for the company in line with metering and data services exploring new territories and markets, as well as selling new services to existing customers. So, if you have solid sales experience in metering, data services or energy services, apply for the Sales Manager role today.

Key Responsibilities:

• Develop high level relationships within potential and existing customer organisations

• Deliver profitable work through effective x-department relationships and processes

• Client strategy development and the production and monthly review of key account plans

• Deliver profitable work through campaigns and projects quoting to an agreed price book

• Collaborating and sharing best practise with other team members

• Maintaining and developing senior client contacts

• Supporting new business development activity and pitches

• Financial management and reporting of client portfolio

• Client engagement and commercial negotiation

• Hit KPIs in relation to number of new contracts and incremental revenue

• Host corporate hospitality events, conferences or exhibitions

Skills and experience required:

• Educated to degree level or equivalent

• Excellent literacy and numeracy

• Previous business development experience particularly demonstrable ability to close business.

• Knowledge of Utility industry and general deregulation

• High level commercial exposure (networking a C level)

• Project Management Experience including analysis, design & execution

• Market research or consultancy experience

• Experience of IT in business solutions.

For more information click here.

