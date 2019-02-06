Tomato-growing energy centre sprouts £10.6m of funding

A new energy centre being built to support one of the UK’s largest tomato and pepper growers has secured £10.6 million in funding from Santander.

Combined heat and power (CHP) solutions provider P3P Partners LLP landed the financing to help pay for the construction and operation of the new CHP unit in Selby, Yorkshire.

The energy centre will supply a major fruit and vegetable producer, which supplies nearly all UK supermarkets, enabling them to cut energy costs and operate more sustainably.

The CHP unit will export power to the grid and produce heat and carbon dioxide, which will be sold to an adjacent greenhouse.

Julian Harris, Partner at P3P Partners LLP, said: “We are seeing increased demand for innovative energy solutions and the initiative in Selby, a new project for an established client, is a testament to our business model and vision.”