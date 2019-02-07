Carlsberg pours away fifth of emissions since 2015

Carlsberg has poured away a fifth of its emissions since 2015.

The brewer of brands including Tuborg, Holsten and Birrell has slashed its carbon footprint by 20% and limited its water waste by 9% as part of a series of sustainability goals, as well as now sourcing around 46% of its global energy needs from renewable sources.

It has announced plans to swap environmentally-damaging plastic multi-pack rings with a biodegradable glue, a move it expects will help reduce plastic waste by more than 1,200 tonnes annually.

The firm also celebrated net revenue through 2018 rising by 3% to $9.5 billion (£7.3bn), with strong sales for its core and craft beers, as well as its alcohol-free and low-alcohol brands.

Last year the brewer has seen a 50% reduction on its electricity bill at its logistics centre in Denmark following an energy efficient upgrade programme.