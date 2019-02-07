CMA appoints panel members for prepayment meter cap review

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has appointed panel group members to review the energy prepayment meter cap.

It follows the launch of the review last week to assess whether the prepayment charge cap, which imposes a restriction on the unit rate and standing charge for prepayment meter customers, should continue.

The cap was intended to reduce customers’ energy bills by around £300 a year.

The appointments come as Ofgem announced an increase in price caps for both standard variable tariff customers and prepayment meter customers.

The panel members consist of Kip Meek, Inquiry Chair of the CMA, Paul Muysert, member of CMA’s specialist communications, payment systems and utility panels and Claire Whyley, member of the CMA’s specialist utility panel.

They will use information on the progress of the smart meter rollout to determine whether the prepayment price cap would need to be revoked early or extended

Kip Meek

Mr Meek was a founder of Communications Chambers and until recently was a Senior Adviser for EE and BT. Between 2003 and 2007, he was a Board member of Ofcom where he held a variety of responsibilities, including chairing the European Regulators Group.

Claire Whyley

Ms Whyley is a professional researcher and policy analyst, focusing on consumer behaviour and decision-making, consumer protection and consumer-focused regulation. She specialises in user-led, evidence-based and impact-focused policy development, across a range of markets, with a particular interest in vulnerable and excluded consumers.

She was a panel member of Ofgem’s Stakeholder Engagement (and Consumer Vulnerability) Incentive in 2015/16.

The CMA, however, does not believe this will prejudice the ability of the Review Group “to discharge its functions in an independent and impartial manner”.

Paul Muysert

Mr Paul was a senior consultant at Competition Economists Group (CEG) and was one of the founding partners of the firm.

He has extensive experience in the economics of competition policy and regulation covering several jurisdictions, including the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and South Africa. He has also provided expert economic evidence to the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal, UK High Court, and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

The provisional decision and consultation is expected to be published this summer.