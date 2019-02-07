Green supplier Pure Planet reduces prices for customers

App-only renewable energy supplier Pure Planet has announced a reduction in prices for its customers.

It has dropped its membership fees – equivalent to the standing daily charges – which lowers the annual price by £12 per year for dual fuel customers.

It has been reduced from £8.50 a month per fuel to £8 a month per fuel, including VAT.

The supplier, backed by energy giant BP, says that takes the annual price for its customers to £986 a year on average.

That’s £268 cheaper than Ofgem’s price cap announced today – the regulator increased the price cap for dual fuel customers on standard variable tariffs by £117, taking the average total to £1,254 a year, which will come into effect this April.

Pure Planet’s price reduction has been possible due to “efficiencies in the business’ smart, digital service”.

It only offers one 100% green tariff, with renewable electricity sourced from solar farms and wind turbines and 100% carbon offset gas.

Steven Day, Co-Founder of Pure Planet said: “We hope this price cut is a breath of fresh air in a market where suppliers have been cynically setting their prices almost exactly at or just a few pounds below the price cap. Let alone the significant number of derogated and non-standard variable tariffs above it.

“Pure Planet proves you can offer renewables at a much better price than fossil fuels. It’s a double no-brainer: better for the planet, better for you.”