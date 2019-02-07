Latest Jobs – Senior Credit Control Manager (Energy) – Utility People

Job Title: Senior Credit Control Manager (Energy)

Salary: £40,000 – £45,000

Location: Leeds

Summary:

Do you have experience of managing a debt / credit control function within the energy industry? If so, we are looking for a Senior Credit Controller to manage the Credit Control function for the Homes and Enterprise Sectors, ensuring the uploading and collection of debt for the UK Retail business in line with contracts. You will provide direction, management and continual development for the Home and SME Credit Control teams, and drive improvements in efficiency of the department processes, whilst minimising cost to serve. So, if you have the relevant experience, apply today for the Senior Credit Controller!!!

Responsibilities will include:

• Overall management of the Credit Control function for the business

• Management of approximately 6+ credit controllers

• Recording, documentation, validation and accuracy of cash collection transactions.

• Direction and development of the Credit Control team for SME/OOC, and Home Energy.

• “Paypoint” set up, account transfers, payment plans, settlements, write offs and refunds.

• Customer disputes, legal disputes, withdrawal of supply and objection to site losses; including insolvency, minimising of risk and maximising cost recovery.

• Implementation and development of service levels with both internal and external customers.

• Adherence to internal processes, delegations and risk frameworks.

• Compliance with industry and financial obligations.

• Provision and involvement in tender responses as necessary for the Credit Control function.

• Negotiation and liaison as appropriate with third parties acting as company representative where appropriate. Including disconnections.

• Pre-Payment meter management (PPMIPS) – Debt assignment protocol.

• Support vulnerable customers, with appropriate debt pathways and excellent customer service.

• Direct Debit processes and the resolution of payment issues for customers

Skills and Experience Required

• Credit Control management experience

• Experience of debt collection within the energy industry

• Proven experience of process formation

• Experience working with partners to issue and manage legal proceedings and disconnection.

• Analytical and highly organised

• Customer centric

• Strategic thinking with the ability to approach the relevant parties with new ideas

• Chartered Institute of Credit Management qualification desirable but not essential.

For more information click here.

This is a promoted article.