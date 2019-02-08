South African Post Office has a gas with hydrogen scooters

The South African Post Office has launched a trial to test an innovative new delivery service – hydrogen scooters.

In a bid to cut the environmental impact posed by petrol and diesel government vehicles, the gas-powered mopeds will be deployed to drop off light mail in a more sustainable way.

The vehicles will release only water vapour as an emission and operate very quietly.

However, the current rarity of production, distribution and retail outlets for hydrogen fuel-cells means adoption could prove expensive.

The Department of Transport said: “Battery electric scooters tend to encounter challenges associated with range limitations, particularly in areas where the terrain is bad,”

“In such instances, hydrogen fuel cells could be used to extend the range of these scooters and increase productivity.”

The first scooter has been built and is currently undergoing performance testing and validation.