Latest Jobs – End User – Account Manager – IMServ

We are currently recruiting for an account manager to join the team based in our Milton Keynes office.

You will be responsible for the delivery of the IMServ sales strategy, primarily looking after a portfolio of c30/40 end user large, multi-site metering customers.

You will ensure the smooth running of the account and explore and develop market potential for the company through new services close to the IMServ core offerings, new territories and markets.

You will work closely with the designated Customer Relationship Manager for that customer, and other part of the business, both IMServ and the wider Schneider Electric business, to progress projects from initial concept through product development, customer trials and ultimately through to securing new contracts.

Please contact [email protected]

