Latest Jobs – Utilities – Key Account Manager – IMServ

Commercial department require an enthusiastic, project driven individual to assist the team in supporting the Utilities Sales and Account Management team. The individual will have excellent facilitation skills, project and process adherence and the ability to manage multiple tasks and time scales at any given time.

Key areas of responsibility include:

• To develop high level relationships with critical people within existing customer organisations, ensuring profitable delivery of work through effective cross-department relationships and processes

• Client strategy development and the production and monthly review of key account plans

• Delivering profitable work through accurate campaigns and projects quoting to an agreed price book

• Collaborating and sharing best practise with other team members

• Maintaining and developing senior client contacts

• Supporting new business development activity and pitches

• Contributing to the management of the business as a part of the Sales and Marketing department

• Ensuring quality and timeliness of work delivered to clients, including organising scheduled key account reviews with board sponsors and internal project reviews

• Financial management and reporting of client portfolio

• Client engagement and commercial negotiation

• To renew the required number of contracts and achieve the targeted level of incremental revenue as agreed with the Commercial Director

• Host corporate hospitality events when required

• To develop co-operative client focused relationships with all internal departments

• Other duties as identified from time to time by the Director of Sales and Marketing

• To represent IMServ in public arenas such as conferences or exhibitions to promote the IMServ range of energy solutions

Please contact [email protected]

