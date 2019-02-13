New US facility to drive trucking fuel efficiency

A new facility for the manufacturing of devices for tractor trailers that reduce emissions and increase fuel efficiency has been opened.

EkoStinger was the winner of a $1 million (£0.78m) fund under New York’s 76West Clean Energy Competition, focused on supporting and growing clean energy businesses and economic development.

Each of the company’s under-trailer aerodynamic devices for tractor trailers is said to reduce emissions by 4.9 metric tons per year – the equivalent of taking one car off the road.

The new plant in Rochester is expected to increase production from 2,000 to 8,000 units a year, allowing EkoStinger to expand its customer base.

Alicia Barton, President and CEO of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority said: “Under Governor Cuomo’s Green New Deal, New York is boldly paving the way to a clean energy future and building a thriving twenty-first century clean energy economy.

“EkoStinger is a shining example of yet another promising clean technology company choosing to locate in the rapidly growing clean energy cluster in the Southern Tier and this manufacturing facility will accelerate production and progress for their innovative clean transportation solution.”