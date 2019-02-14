New nuclear research and innovation hub to open in Derby

A new nuclear research and innovation centre is to open in Derby.

The Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) Midlands aims to support manufacturers and businesses from the sector across the region.

Based at the iHub at Infinity Park, the new facility is a collaboration between the Nuclear AMRC, Derby City Council and the D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership, which is allocating £12.9 million to develop the park’s infrastructure over the next six years.

The facility will initially be based in two workshops and two office suites, acting as ‘flexible incubators’ for new manufacturing technologies and developing new electrical controls and instruments.

It is hoped it will help overcome challenges facing nuclear sector manufacturers of all sizes.

Andrew Storer, CEO of the Nuclear AMRC, said: “Our new facility in Derby gives us an incredible opportunity to work with manufacturers of all sizes operating in the most economically important industries across the Midlands.

“As well as helping companies win work in nuclear, the technologies we are developing can tackle the manufacturing challenges in automotive, rail, aerospace, renewable energy and many other high-value sectors.”