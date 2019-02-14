Scottish Infrastructure Commission to plan 30-year strategy

The Scottish Infrastructure Commission is to draw up a strategy for infrastructure investment for the next 30 years, aligned with low carbon objectives.

The government has appointed the final members for the independent commission – which will be chaired by Ian Russell, currently Chair of Scottish Futures Trust and former Executive Director of ScottishPower – and provide informed advice on the vision, ambition and priorities for infrastructure in Scotland.

The newly appointed commissioners include Professor Iain Docherty from the University of Glasgow, Ken Gillespie from Homes for Scotland and Construction Scotland and Mary Pitcaithly from the Scottish Police Authority.

Under the new National Infrastructure Mission, ministers have committed to “steadily increase” annual investment so it is £1.56 billion more in 2025/26 than in 2019/20, which means more than £25 billion will be invested in infrastructure projects through the next Parliament.

Michael Matheson, Cabinet Secretary for Infrastructure said: “We know the value of investing in infrastructure goes beyond the physical homes, schools and hospitals we see in everyday life. It also unlocks economic potential, supports jobs and allows our businesses and communities to strengthen and grow. And it plays a crucial role in connecting our people, businesses and communities.

“It is really important stakeholders and people across Scotland have their say about what is needed and how it might best be delivered. The open engagement the commission will undertake will ensure high quality advice and help us put in place the best infrastructure for Scotland’s needs.”