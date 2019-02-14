Shell and innogy commit to €18m floating wind demo

Shell, innogy and Stiesdal Offshore Technologies (SOT) have taken the final investment decision on a floating foundation demonstration project which will be tested off the Norwegian coast.

The €18 million (£15.8m) ‘TetraSpar’ project is expected to offer “important competitive advantages” over existing floating wind concepts, as the design can be assembled on land and towed fully constructed out to sea.

The companies say the project has the potential for “leaner manufacturing, assembly and installation processes” with lower materials costs, helping deliver significant cost savings.

Shell has also increased its share in the project from 33% to 66% while innogy retains its 33% interest and SOT is contributing to the project with its modular TetraSpar concept and holds 1% interest.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, as the technology partner, will provide the wind turbine and required services.

James Cotter, Project Manager, Shell said: “Shell is working to grow our renewable power business and sees great promise in floating wind technologies that could change the face of the offshore wind industry over the next decade.

“We want to help accelerate this change by sharing our offshore expertise with our partners in order to progress innovative solutions such as TetraSpar.”