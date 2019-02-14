Vestas turbines gusted up to a 22% market share in 2018

Vestas extended its lead in the wind turbine industry through 2018, making up 22% of the marker by the end of the year.

A new report published by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) shows the firm saw 10.1GW of its onshore turbines commissioned in 2018.

In total, global developers commissioned more than 45GW of onshore wind turbines globally in 2018, compared with 47GW a year earlier.

Vestas led a market in which just four manufacturers accounted for 57%, of the machines deployed – these were Denmark’s Vestas, China’s Goldwind, US firm GE Renewable Energy and Spain’s Siemens Gamesa.

Goldwind saw 6.7GW commissioned, helping it rise from third to second place and capturing a third of China’s 19.3GW market.

Despite only 5% of sales being made outside China, it managed to get the edge on GE, which came in third place with 5GW. Notably, GE supplied around 60% of all US turbines over the period.

Siemens Gamesa dropped from second to fourth place, with 4.1GW commissioned in 2018, a 40% on 2017’s figures.

The report shows global commissioning of onshore wind turbines declined by 3% in 2018, partly due to a slowdown in India and Germany. Growth is expected to bounce back in 2019, with a 32% jump to 60GW

Tom Harries, Senior Wind Analyst at BNEF, said: “Of the European onshore wind turbine makers to make the top 10, Vestas and Nordex actually commissioned more capacity in the Americas than in Europe.

“Most of Enercon’s turbines are in Europe. Siemens Gamesa is the most diversified, with a near equal split across Europe, the Americas and Asia.”