As part of the Investment and Business Performance team within ScottishPower Renewables, Danni is highly experienced in supporting new renewable energy projects through development, investment decision, and into construction. Bringing her financial experience to the corporate PPA opportunity, Danni plays a key role in developing new product offerings linking the commercial drivers of our customers with the strategic investment criteria needed to deliver new green generation plant.
Danni Fitzpatrick, Investment and Business Performance, ScottishPower
