ELCC '19 Speakers

David Coombs, CEO, Online Direct

By Harry Matyjaszek
Friday 15 February 2019
Image: Online Direct

David is Cambridge graduate with a impressive career in the financial services industry, having held CFO and Finance Director positions in both the I&C and the SME sectors before joining OnlineDIRECT. As CEO at OnlineDIRECT, he champions collaboration and customer centric strategy, ensuring services and propositions are tailored to ensure profitability for Brokers and Suppliers in the ever changing UK energy Market.

