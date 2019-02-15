James Chaplin, Energy Trader, EDF Energy

James Chaplin is an Energy Trader at EDF Energy and manages the Customer Desk which transacts on behalf of large business customers, TPI’s and small suppliers. James also overlooks hedging of EDF Energy’s generation assets, which produce c.20% of the UK’s power, mainly from nuclear generation.

Prior to joining the EDF trading team, James worked across several senior analyst roles in Market Analysis and in Sales & Marketing. James graduated from Imperial College London with a Masters degree in Chemical Engineering in 2014, and subsequently went on to attain an MSc in Finance. James regularly runs Wholesale Market update webinars on behalf of EDF Energy and has helped produce videos for customers and TPI’s to better understand the market.