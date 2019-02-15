Latest Jobs – Business Development Manager – Powerstar

Job Title: Business Development Manager – Powerstar VIRTUE

Location/Base: Field based – South of England

Responsible to: Chief Executive Officer

Role purpose: To create and develop opportunities within the power resilience industry for Powerstar VIRTUE

Powerstar is a trading name of EMSc Global Ltd a forward thinking, award winning, innovative business that is a leading smart energy solutions provider. Powerstar exports to 17 countries and has operations in the UK, continental Europe, USA and Australia. Due to the recent growth of the energy storage industry, Powerstar is now looking for a Business Development Manager based in the South of England for its market-leading behind-the-meter battery-based energy storage solution with integrated UPS capabilities, Powerstar VIRTUE.

Powerstar is looking for an ambitious, self-motivated individual to join its Business Development team. The ideal candidate will have a solid understanding of the energy industry in relation to energy storage and UPS technologies. This is a fantastic opportunity for an enthusiastic, target driven individual to deliver growth by increasing sales to both to new and existing customers.

Main Duties & Responsibilities

• Lead the business development efforts for Powerstar VIRTUE technology in the South of England to secure sales orders.

• Implement strategies, tactics and tools to position Powerstar VIRTUE as the preferred energy storage solution with full UPS capabilities for commercial applications where Power resilience is paramount.

• Consistently deliver high-quality service and support to our clients.

Requirements

• Expert negotiating skills

• Excellent oral and written communication skills

• Strong knowledge of the energy storage and power resilience industries

• Ability to build, maintain, and manage lucrative business relationships

• A background in electrical engineering

• Exceptional time management and organisational skills

• Ability to work closely with senior management

• Willing to work flexible hours

• Demonstrable experience of selling Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) solutions

• High commitment towards striving for excellence in all areas of responsibility

Benefits

• Salary dependent on experience

• 20 days holiday per year upon completion of probationary period

• Company pension scheme and private healthcare available

• Company car, laptop, and mobile

• Company bonus scheme

For more information click here.

This is a promoted article.