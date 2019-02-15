Latest Jobs – Sales Manager – South – Powerstar

Job Title: Sales Manager – South

Location/Base: Field based (South of England) – Covering all areas South of Birmingham and South Wales.

Responsible to: Chief Commercial Officer

Role purpose: To create and develop opportunities within the smart energy solutions industry

Powerstar is a trading name of EMSc Global Ltd a forward thinking, award winning, innovative business that is a market leader in the design and manufacture of energy management solutions. Powerstar exports to 17 countries and has operations in the UK, continental Europe, USA and Australia. Due to the recent growth of the smart energy solutions industry, Powerstar is now looking for a Sales Manager based in the south of England for its range of patented voltage optimisation solutions and the super low loss amorphous core smart transformer, Powerstar SO-LO.

Powerstar is looking for an ambitious, self-motivated individual to join its Sales team. The ideal candidate will have a background in electrical engineering and be able to convey technical language in an understandable and relatable way to deliver fit for purpose solutions to customers. This is a fantastic opportunity for an enthusiastic, target driven individual to deliver growth by increasing sales to both to new and existing customers.

Main Duties & Responsibilities

• Primary goal is to sell Powerstar voltage optimisation technology • Meet / exceed agreed targets and objectives

• Accomplish sales objectives by connecting leads and self-found opportunities

• Identify new business opportunities/potential clients

• Manage individual sales opportunity pipeline and CRM reporting

• Develop, maintain and expand excellent relationships with new and existing clients at all levels

• Manage multiple clients at any one time

• Meet and grow revenue goals for assigned accounts

• Focus on extending product range to sell to existing clients/increase revenue streams

• Provide constant updates on product enhancements/options and ideas for further success in supporting the client to meet energy reduction targets • Monitor competitors to maximise opportunities

Requirements

• Electrical Engineering background

• Target driven, enthusiastic and focussed with good communication and interpersonal skills.

• Excellent organisational and time management skills

• Capable of managing multiple clients at any one time and working to tight critical path timings

• A keen eye for detail, meticulous record keeping and a moderately high level of competence with Microsoft Office are also required

• Full clean driving licence is essential as there will be travel throughout the UK with overnight stays and some weekend / unsocial hours working

• High commitment towards striving for excellence in all areas of responsibility

Benefits

• Salary dependent on experience

• 20 days holiday per year upon completion of probationary period

• Company pension scheme and private healthcare available

• Company car, laptop, and mobile

• Company bonus scheme

For more information click here.

This is a promoted article.