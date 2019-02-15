World’s largest offshore wind farm generates first power

First power has been generated at the world’s largest wind farm located off the coast of Yorkshire.

Developer Ørsted said the first turbine has been installed at the 1.2GW Hornsea One offshore project, which will consist of 174 turbines in total.

They are expected to generate enough clean electricity to power more than a million homes when fully operational in 2020.

Once completed, the offshore wind farm will be nearly double the size of the current world’s largest, the Walney Extension.

Energy and Clean Growth Minister Claire Perry: “The UK renewables sector is thriving. Last year, we saw the world’s largest wind farm open off the coast of Cumbria and today it’s joined by an even bigger one starting to produce power for the first time.

“British innovation is central to our modern Industrial Strategy and our upcoming sector deal will ensure UK offshore wind is a global leader as we transition to a greener, smarter energy future.”

To date, 172 out of 174 monopile foundations have been installed at the site and turbine installations are expected to continue until late summer this year.

Matthew Wright, UK Managing Director at Ørsted added: “Hornsea One is the first of a new generation of offshore power plants that now rival the capacity of traditional fossil fuel power stations. The ability to generate clean electricity offshore at this scale is a globally significant milestone, at a time when urgent action needs to be taken to tackle climate change.”