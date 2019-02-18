France’s Total buys plastics recycling firm Synova

Total has bought a French plastics recycling company Synova for an undisclosed sum.

The firm produces around 20,000 tonnes of polypropylene a year, made from recycled plastics for car manufacturers.

The expertise of the two companies are expected to increase the supply of recycled polypropylene for automotive applications “that deliver the same performance as virgin polymers”.

Bernard Pinatel, President – Refining & Chemicals at Total said: “By contributing to the lighter weight of vehicles, plastics improve their energy efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions. producing them from recycled materials will also meet the challenge of managing their end of life.

“The acquisition of Synova is a concrete proof of our commitment to developing plastic recycling. It reinforces the activities we already carry out in recycling and contributes to Total’s ambition to be the responsible energy major.”

Total is a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, which brings together nearly 30 companies from across the plastics and consumer goods value chain that have committed $1.5 billion (£1.2bn) over the next five years to help end plastic waste pollution.