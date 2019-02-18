Iceland’s first electric ferry makes a splash

Iceland’s first electric ferry is due to hit the water before the end of 2019.

The 70-metre vessel will be equipped with a 3,000kWh battery pack provided by technology giant ABB and will work to carry a total of 550 passengers and 75 cars back and forth between Landeyjahöfn on the mainland and the Westman Island, covering 13 kilometres in about 45 minutes.

It is expected to make around 3,600 low carbon voyages every year, running in fully-electric mode most of the time, with an onboard diesel generator serving as a backup for use in particularly difficult weather conditions.

A shore-based power connection will quickly recharge the battery with a power of 2,500kW while the ferry is in the dock, taking around 30 minutes to recharge on average.

Juha Koskela, Managing Director of ABB Marine & Ports, said: “Selection of ABB’s technologies for a vessel operating on such a tough route, where the water depth is sometimes limited to 4.5 metres, but wave heights can reach 3.5 meters, sets a new benchmark for battery power on board a ship.”