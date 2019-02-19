ELCC '19 Speakers

Rob Taylor, Energy Commercial Specialist, CNG Ltd

Tuesday 19 February 2019

Rob Taylor is an energy commercial specialist who analyses the energy market and how it impacts CNG’s bottom line. Rob’s role varies from creating commercial strategies to price electricity supply products, developing CNG’s product offering and analysing regulatory changes that could affect profit. Rob has gained 9 years worth of experience within energy supply, working for two suppliers in various roles.

