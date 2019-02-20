ELCC '19 Speakers

Cynthia Grainger, Business Development Manager, KiWi Power

Cynthia Grainger is currently working as Head of MCPD at KiWi Power. She has 17 years’ experience in energy within that time she has worked for ExxonMobil, Shell and WINGAS […]

Short Fuse

By Freddie Rand
More Articles
Wednesday 20 February 2019

Cynthia Grainger is currently working as Head of MCPD at KiWi Power. She has 17 years’ experience in energy within that time she has worked for ExxonMobil, Shell and WINGAS mainly within sales and account management. Throughout her career she has initiated a number of key projects including sold site process, fixed to flex gas contract project, gas transportation initiative and currently heading MCPD project at KiWi Power

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast