Cynthia Grainger, Business Development Manager, KiWi Power

Cynthia Grainger is currently working as Head of MCPD at KiWi Power. She has 17 years’ experience in energy within that time she has worked for ExxonMobil, Shell and WINGAS mainly within sales and account management. Throughout her career she has initiated a number of key projects including sold site process, fixed to flex gas contract project, gas transportation initiative and currently heading MCPD project at KiWi Power